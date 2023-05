ITALICA NEWS San Marino: tourism increased in the first months of 2023 [ Italica ] - More than 273k people visited San Marino from January to March 2023, marking a 18 per cent increase compared to the same period of 2022. Those who lodged in the republic are more than 16k (+12%). Tourists mainly came from Europe (91%), while 2.9 per cent came from the USA. [May 8, 2023 Italica]