ITALICA NEWS IMF: San Marino Projected Real GDP up 1.2% [ Italica ] International Monetary Fund forecasts a 1.2 per cent growth of Real GDP for San Marino. 2023 Projected Consumer Prices are up 4.6 per cent. Projections for Italy show similar growth for consumer prices (+4.5%) and a lower real GDP change (+0.7%). [May 22, 2023 Italica]