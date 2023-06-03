ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial producer prices down 1.5 % [ Italica ] – In April, industrial producer prices were down 1.5 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. In the domestic market, prices were down 3.5 per cent, while, for foreign market, a 3.3 per cent increase has been recorded. High increases were recorded in the price of rubber and plastic products (+7.5% for euro area, 4.3% non-euro area), and for food, beverage and tobacco industries (+8.7% for euro area, 9.4% non-euro area). [May 30, 2023 – Italica]