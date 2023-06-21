ITALICA NEWS Italy's employment index at 8.3% in Q1 [ Italica ] – On a year-to-year basis, the employment index is up 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, the Italian National Institute of Statistics reports. In the same survey, Istat also reports a 1.9 per cent growth in Italy's gross domestic product. Unemployment and inactivity rates are down 0.5 and 1.4 per cent respectively. Employment rate stands at 60.6 per cent (69.4 men; 51.9 women); unemployment and inactivity rates are at 8.3 and 33.8 per cent respectively. [June 14, 2023 – Italica]