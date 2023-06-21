ITALICA NEWS Rome: Sembra vivo! – It Looks Alive [ Italica ] The exhibition “Sembra vivo! – It Looks Alive” will be held in Rome at Palazzo Bonaparte until October 8, 2023. Dedicated to hyperrealistic sculpture, the exhibition will be divided into six sections (Deceptive moves: human clones, Noble simplicity: monochrome sculptures, Piece by piece: parts of the body, Change of perspective: playing with scale, The manipulated self: deformed realities, Beyond species) and will host 29 artists. [ Italica ]