ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer confidence down in July [ Italica ] – Italian consumer sentiment decreased in July – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports on Thursday. The survey showed the consumer sentiment index standing at 106.7 from 108.6 recorded in June. Confidence on Italy’s overall economy is down to 123.4 from 127.6. Expectations about the future ecomomic climate fell to 115 from 118.4. [July 27, 2023 – Italica ]