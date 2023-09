ITALICA NEWS Italy: GDP down in Q2 2023 [ Italica ] – In the second quarter of 2023, Italy’s gross domestic product is down 0.4 per cent if compared to Q1 and is up 0.4 per cent on a year-to-year basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its latest survey. In a different survey, Istat reports a decrease in the industrial production prices in July (0.1% and 10.2% compared, respectively, to the previous month and to July 2022). [September 1, 2023 – Italica ]