ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production down 2.1% [ Italica ] – In July 2023, Italy’s industrial production seasonally adjusted index was down 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis. - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to July 2022, the index was down 2.1 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, an increase has been reported for industrial sectors such as manufacturing of means of transport (+10.1%), manufacturing of pharmaceutical products (+5.8%) and manufacturing of computer and electronic products (+0.4%). All other industrial sectors recorded a decrease. Major decreases are seen in the manufacturing of wood, paper and printings (-12.3%) and in the manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products (-10.8%). [ September 11, 2023 – Italica ]