ITALICA NEWS San Marino: unemployment at 3.77% [ Italica ] - In July 2023, total and real unemployment rates are at 3.77 and 2.06 per cent, respectively - Upeceds, San Marino's National Institute of Statistics, reports. Male and female total unemployment is at 2.57 and 4.97 per cent, respectively. Domestic employment rate is at 71.21 per cent. [September 25, 2023 Italica]