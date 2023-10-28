ITALICA NEWS In Italy, 5.6 million people in absolute poverty [ Italica ] – In Italy, 2.18 million families, that is, 5.6 million individuals live in absolute poverty, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Data refer to 2022 and are mainly due to high inflation. The incidence of absolute poverty is higher in southern Italy (11.2 %), while the North-West and North-East recorded a 7.9 and 7.2 per cent respectively. Regions of central Italy are at 6.4 per cent. Absolute poverty is higher for families with three or more children. [October 26, 2023 – Italica]