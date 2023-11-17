ITALICA NEWS Italy: retail trade data down on a monthly basis [ Italica ] - In September, retail trade are down for both value and volume (-0.3% and -0.6%) on a monthly basis. On a yearly basis, the retail trade index was up 1.3 per cent if considering value and down 4.4 per cent for volume, Istat, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Retail trade data show a 5.5 per cent increase in foodstuff value, while foodstuff volume is down 3.1 per cent. [ November 8, 2023 – Italica ]