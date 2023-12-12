[ Italica ] – San Marino's economy has shown resilient to external shocks and rising interest rates, the International Monetary Fund reported in its concluding statement of the 2023 Article IV Consultation. Prudent and appropriate measures together with successful May 2023 Eurobond rollover has improve confidence and increased liquidity. Record levels of employment were attained, and inflation is expected to decline but stay high. The IMF acknowledges that the considerable efforts made in restructuring and consolidating the banking sector, and encourages further progress in increasing labour market flexibility. Bolstering the financial standing of the central has also been strongly recommended. [ December 4, 2023 – Italica ]