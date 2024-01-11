ITALICA NEWS Italy's unemployment rate at 7.5% [ Italica ] – On a year-to-year basis, the employment index is up 2.2 per cent in November 2023, the Italian National Institute of Statistics reports. Unemployment index and inactivity rate are both down 3.6 per cent. Employment rate stands at 61.8 per cent (70.8 men; 52.9 women); unemployment and inactivity rates are at 7.5 and 33.1 per cent respectively. Unemployment rate is higher in the age bracket 15-24 years (21%). [January 9, 2024 – Italica]