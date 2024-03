ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 0.8 % [ Italica ] In January, inflation was up 0.8 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports confirming preliminary data. Year-to-year data recorded a 5.8 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel is down 13.8 per cent. [February 22, 2024 Italica]