ITALICA NEWS San Marino: consumer price index at 3 % [ Italica ] – In December, inflation was 3 per cent on a year-to-year basis and down 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, San Marino’s Institute of Statistics reports confirming preliminary data. Year-to-year data recorded a 7.3 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and a 4.5 per cent increase in the price of alcoholic drinks and tobacco. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel is down 2.6 per cent. [February 27, 2024 – Italica]