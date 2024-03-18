ITALICA NEWS San Marino: 16% of the female population holds a university degree San Marino: 16% of the female population holds a university degree [ Italica ] – In 2023, 16 per cent of women in the Republic of San Marino have a university degree, San Marino’s Office of economic planning, data processing and statistics reports in its latest survey. In the age bracket 35-49, 34 per cent of women have a university degree (+11% if compared to 2014). Men in the same age bracket with a university degree are 20 per cent. Employment rate has increased, too. 79 per cent of women in the age bracket 25-59 have a job. In 2014, data showed that 73 per cent of women were employed. [March 14, 2024 – Italica]