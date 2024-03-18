ITALICA NEWS Padua: Monet Exhibition with Masterpieces from the Musée Marmottan Monet [ Italica ] – Masterpieces such as Monet’s Michel Monet with Pompom (1880), The Train in the Snow or The Locomotive (1875), London. Parliament. Reflections on the Thames (1905), will be on display at the Centro Altinate San Gaetano of Padua until the 14th of July 2024. Over fifty masterpieces have been exceptionally lent by the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris and will retrace the life and history of Claude Monet and Impressionism. For further information, see: https://www.arthemisia.it/it/monet-padova/ [ Italica ] – [March 17, 2024 – Italica]