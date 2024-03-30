ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production down 3.4% [ Italica ] – In January 2024, Italy’s industrial production seasonally adjusted index was down 1.2 per cent on a monthly basis. - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to January 2023, the index was down 3.4 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, a slight increase has been reported for energy (0.4%). Manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products is up 2 per cent; while manufacturing of pharmaceutical products recorded a 15.2 decrease. [March 20, 2024 – Italica]