ITALICA NEWS Foreigners Everywhere, the 60th International Art Exhibition of Venice [ Italica ] The 60th International Art Exhibition will take place in Venice from 20 April to 24 November 2024. Entitled Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere, the exhibition is curated by Adriano Pedrosa and focuses on artists who travelled and migrated, particularly between the Global South and the Global North. Further information: https://www.labiennale.org/it/press [ Italica ]