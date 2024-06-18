ITALICA NEWS Italy: Elections for the European Parliament 2024 [ Italica ] - Brothers of Italy has obtained the 28.80 % of votes, while centre-right parties Forza Italia and the League obtained 9.63 and 9.01 per cent, respectively. Democratic Party is at 24.07 per cent and Five Star Movement at 9.99 per cent. Provisional data: h 11.10 GMT

Brothers of Italy 28.80 %

Democratic Party 24.07 %

Five Star Movement 9.99 %

Forza Italia 9.63 %

League 9.01 %

Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra 6.72 %

Azione - Siamo Europei 3.34 %

Pace Terra Dignità 2.20 %

Libertà 1.22 %

Südtiroler volkspartei (SVP) 0.52 %

Alternativa Popolare 0.39 %

Democrazia Sovrana Popolare 0.15 %

Partito Animalista - Italexit per l’Italia 0.13 %

Rassemblement Valdôtain 0.06 %

[June 10, 2024 – Italica]