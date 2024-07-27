ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment rate at 6.8% [ Italica ] – On a year-to-year basis, the employment index is up 0.9 per cent in May 2024, the Italian National Institute of Statistics reports. Employment rate stands at 62.2 per cent (70.9 men; 53.5 women); unemployment and inactivity rates are at 6.8 and 33.1 per cent respectively. Unemployment index decreased by 1 per cent on an annual basis. Unemployment rate is higher in the age bracket 15-24 years (20.5%). [July 4, 2024 – Italica]