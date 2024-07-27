ITALICA NEWS San Marino: State Secretaries to swear in [ Italica ] - San Marino’s new State Secretaries are going to swear in today. Recent elections were won by the coalition composed of Christian Democrats, Reformist Alliance, Libera/Ps and Socialists and Democrats Party. New State Secretaries will be Andrea Belluzzi, State Secretary of the Interior; Luca Beccari, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs; Marco Gatti, State Secretary for Finance; Mariella Mularoni, State Secretary for Health and Social Security; Stefano Canti, State Secretary for Justice; Rossano Fabbri, State Secretary for Industry; Teodoro Lonfernini, State Secretary for Education and Culture; Matteo Ciacci, State Secretary for Territory; Alessandro Bevitori, State Secretary of Labour; Federico Pedini Amati, State Secretary for Tourism. [ July 22, 2024 – Italica ]