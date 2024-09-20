ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.1% [ Italica ] – In August, inflation was up 1.1 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Year-to-year data recorded a 1.1 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.5 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel is down 1.4 per cent. [August 31, 2024 – Italica]