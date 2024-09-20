ITALICA NEWS Record-high attendance at ROF 2024 [ Italica ] - The 45th Rossini Opera Festival of Pesaro closed with a record-high attendance of 21,473 people and a revenue of €1,366,000. The 17-day long event had a high-profile programme with concerts and five operas, two new performances (Bianca e Falliero and Ermione) and three revivals (L’equivoco stravagante, Il barbiere di Siviglia and Il viaggio a Reims), in which world-famous artists like Anastasia Bartoli, Enea Scala, Juan Diego Flórez, Jack Swanson, Maria Kataeva, Andrzej Filonczyk sang. The 46th Rossini Opera Festival will take place in Pesaro from 10th to 22nd August 2025, with four opera productions. (final video by ROF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZjujydPg3M) [ Italica ]