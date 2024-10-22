ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production down 3.2% [ Italica ] – In August 2024, Italy’s industrial production seasonally adjusted index was up 0.1 per cent compared to the previous month – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to August 2023, the index was down 3.2 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, the manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products is down 5.3 per cent; and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products recorded a 2.5 decrease. [October 10, 2024 – Italica]