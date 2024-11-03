ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports down 2% [ Italica ] - In September 2024, compared to the previous month, both exports and imports are down, respectively, by 0.4 and 1.5 per cent, Italy’s National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. On a year-to-year basis, data reported a 2 per cent decrease for exports; imports are down 6.2 per cent. Largest decreases for exports are recorded towards the USA (-13.4%), Japan (-12.3%) and China (-5.2%); exports increased towards Switzerland (+18.3%), Turkey (+17.3%) and OPEC countries (+10.2%). Imports from OPEC countries, United Kingdom and India decreased sharply (-38.1%, -25.7% and -17.9% respectively). Imports from ASEAN countries and China (+25.6% and +20.9%, respectively). [ October 29, 2024 - Italica ]