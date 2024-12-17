ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.4% - provisional data [ Italica ] - In November, inflation was up 1.4 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.9 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports in its preliminary data. Year-to-year data recorded a 3.2 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.5 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel is down 0.6 per cent. [November 30, 2024 - Italica]