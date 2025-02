ITALICA NEWS Italy: GDP volume up 0.7% [ Italica ] - In 2023, GDP for Italy increased by +0.7% (1.5% in the Mezzogiorno, 0.7% in the North-West, 0.4% in the North-East, and 0.3% in the Centre). In the South, the growth has been led by the construction sector (+7.3%) and by the financial and real estate sectors (+2.8%). Regions recording the highest increase are Sicily and Abruzzo (+2.1%), Liguria (+1.7%). [January 28, 2025 - Italica]