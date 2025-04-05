ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production down 0.6% [ Italica ] - In January 2025, Italy's industrial production seasonally adjusted index was up 3.2 per cent compared to the previous month - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to January 2024, the index was down 0.6 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, the index was down for manufacturing of means of transport (-13.1%), textiles, leather and clothes industries (-12.4% the manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products (-6.2%), whereas the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and the industry of wood, paper and print showed a growth by 21.7 and 6.2 per cent, respectively. [March 14, 2025 - Italica]