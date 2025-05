ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial turnover down 1.5% in value [ Italica ] - In February 2025 compared to the previous year, Italy's industrial turnover index adjusted by working days is down 1.5 per cent in value and 2.1 in volume - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to January 2025, the index, seasonally adjusted, was down 0.4 and 1.3 per cent in value and volume respectively. [April 30, 2025 - Italica ]