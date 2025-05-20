ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.9% [ Italica ] - In April 2025, inflation was up 1.9 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Year-to-year data recorded a 3.2 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 1.8 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel was up 4.6 per cent. A slight decrease was recorded for the price of transports (-0.8%). [May 16, 2025 - Italica]