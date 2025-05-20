ITALICA NEWS Italy: exports up 5.8% [ Italica ] - In March 2025, compared to the previous month, exports are down 1 per cent, Italy’s National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. On a year-to-year basis, data recorded a 5.8 per cent increase for exports in terms of value and 1.9 per cent in terms of volume. Largest increases for exports are recorded towards the USA (+41.2%), OPEC countries (+25%) and France (+4.2%); exports decreased towards Turkey (-30.1%) and China (-8.3%). Pharmaceuticals is the sector which shows the highest exports (59.8%). Imports are at 0.6 per cent on an annual basis [ May16, 2025 - Italica ]