ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.7% [ Italica ] - In May 2025, inflation was up 1.7 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy’s National Institute of Statistics released in its provisional data. Year-to-year data recorded a 3.6 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.1 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel was up 3.9 per cent. A decrease was recorded for the price of transports (-1.9%) and communications (-3.9%). In a different survey, monthly data for April show a decrease in the industrial production prices (2.2%, with the domestic market prices down 3% and foreign market stationary) and a year-to-year increase (2.6%: domestic market up 3.8% and foreign market 1%). [May 30, 2025 - Italica]