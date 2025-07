ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer confidence down in June [ Italica ] - In June 2025, Italian consumer sentiment will decline the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports on Thursday. Data forecast that the consumer sentiment index will stand at 96.1 from 96.5 recorded in May. Among the index components, confidence in the overall economy is set to improve. Business sentiment will improve from 93.1 to 93.9. [June 27, 2025 - Italica ]