ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.7% [ Italica ] - In July 2025, inflation was up 1.7 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy’s National Institute of Statistics released in its provisional data. Year-to-year data recorded a 4.1 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.1 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel was up 0.2 per cent. A decrease was recorded for the price of transports (-0.3%) and communications (-4.6%). [August 5, 2025 - Italica]