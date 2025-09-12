ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production up 0.9% [ Italica ] - In July 2025, Italy's industrial production seasonally adjusted index was up 0.4 per cent compared to the previous month - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to February 2024, the index was down 2.7 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, the index was up for manufacturing of computers and electronic devices (+6.4%), industry of food, beverages and tobaccos (+5.7%), manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products (+10.8%). [September 10, 2025 - Italica]