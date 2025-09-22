ITALICA NEWS Italy: unemployment rate at 6.6% [ Italica ] - Italy’s employment index is up 0.4 per cent in Quarter 2 2025, the Italian National Institute of Statistics reports. Employment rate stands at 62.7 per cent (71.4 men; 53.9 women). Employment index is higher in northern Italy (69.9%) compared to the centre (67.3%) and southern Italy (50.2%). Unemployment rate stands at 6.6 per cent (6.1 men; 7.3 women); inactivity rate is at 32.8 per cent. [September 12, 2025 - Italica]