ITALICA NEWS IMF: aging population and low productivity are key challenges for Italy's growth [ Italica ] - Italy recorded a primary surplus of 0.4 per cent of GDP and its economy has been resilient in spite of global economic uncertainties - IMF reports in its latest country focus. However, factors like aging and declining population, shortage of highly skilled professionals and low productivity might affect Italy's long-term growth. Notwithstanding diversified goods and destinations of its export, trade tariffs and regional conflicts may represent a risk. Italy should also address internal challenges. The efficient implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) supported the country's growth, but, in the long-term, increasing productivity and lowering labour force inactivity rate are key. Moreover, further fiscal consolidation and initiatives targeting innovation gaps would benefit the country. [ September 16, 2025 - Italica ]