ITALICA NEWS Oscillation. A group exhibition opens at the Canadian Cultural Centre, Paris [ Italica ] - Oscillation, a group exhibition that includes 25 pieces and experimental processes by French and Canadian artists and designers, opened at the Canadian Cultural Centre on 15 October 2025. Oscillation features living and semi-living material and symbolic processes that change over time and is part of Némo – Biennale internationale des arts numériques de la Région Île-de-France, organised by CENTQUATRE-PARIS. Participant artists are Alexandra Bachmayer, Alice Jarry, Aline Zara, Alireza Moezi, Ana Piñeyro, Anne-Marie Laflamme, Annie Leuridan, Arthur Enguehard, Asa Perlman, Audrey Coulombe, Aurélie Mosse et al., Beth Coleman, Brice Ammar-Khodja, Catherine Bédard, Corentin Loubet et al., Félix Vaneste, Guillaume Pascale, Guillemette Lebrand, Jacqueline Beaumont, Jane Tingley, Jean-Michaël Celerier, Joel Ong, Lauren Knight, Lee Wilkins, Lorella Abenavoli, Maria Chekhanovich, Marie-Pier Boucher, Matthew Halpenny, Maude Girault, Olivain Porry, Philippe Vandal, Ramin Sedagheti, Raphaelle Kerbrat, Samuel Bianchini, Suarjan Prasai, Vanessa Mardirossian, Yiwen Chen. Further information: https://canada-culture.org/event/oscillation/ [ Italica ]