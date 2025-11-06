ITALICA NEWS San Marino to participate in La Biennale di Venezia (2026) [ Italica ] - The Republic of San Marino will participate in the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition is entitled In Minor Keys and will run from May 9th to November 22nd, 2026. Artist Mark Francis (1962) will represent San Marino at La Biennale. His project, Sea of Sound, is curated by Luca Tommasi and explores the physical and poetic relationships between art, sound and science. San Marino's Pavilion will be hosted at Tana Art Space (Fondamenta de la Tana, 2111), a location close to the Arsenale and the Giardini. The Pavilion is masterminded by FR Istituto d'Arte Contemporanea, with the support of the Secretariat of State for Education and Culture and under the supervision of the commissioner Valentina Garavini. Further information: https://biennaleveneziasanmarino.com/ [ Italica ]