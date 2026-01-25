ITALICA NEWS Italy: industrial production up 1.4 % [ Italica ] - In November 2025, Italy's industrial production seasonally adjusted index is up 1.5 per cent compared to the previous month - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reports. Compared to November 2024, the index was up 1.4 per cent. On a year-to-year basis, the index was up for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products (+8.7%) and for the manufacturing of computer and electronic products (+5.8%). The manufacturing industry of coke and refined oil products and the industry of wood, paper and print showed a 4.4 per cent 1.3 per cent decrease, respectively. In a separate survey, Istat reports that exports were substantially unchanged on a year-to-year basis (-0.1%) with exports of coke and refined oil products down 31.3 per cent and export of basic metals and fabricated metals products up 17%. Increases were also recorded in the pharmaceutical and botanics product exports (+6.1%). [January 15, 2026 - Italica]