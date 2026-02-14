ITALICA NEWS Italy: confidence up in January [ Italica ] - In January 2026, consumer sentiment index slightly increased – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported on Wednesday. Among the index components, confidence in the overall economy and personal climate index increased from 97 to 97.4 and from 96.4 to 96.6, respectively. Business sentiment index increased from 96.6 to 97.6, driven by market services and manufacturing. Business sentiment index showed a decline in construction sector. [January 28, 2026 - Italica ]