italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Saturday February 14, 2026
italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
italica.sm - About us
italica.sm - Join us
italica.sm - RSS Feed
italica.sm - Contact
ITALICA NEWS
Italy: confidence up in January
[ Italica ] - In January 2026, consumer sentiment index slightly increased – the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported on Wednesday. Among the index components, confidence in the overall economy and personal climate index increased from 97 to 97.4 and from 96.4 to 96.6, respectively. Business sentiment index increased from 96.6 to 97.6, driven by market services and manufacturing. Business sentiment index showed a decline in construction sector. [January 28, 2026 - Italica ]
Italica - News in English from Italy and San Marino - Italica - economy - politics - culture