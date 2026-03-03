italica.sm - News from Italy and San Marino
Tuesday March 03, 2026
Italy: confidence up in February
[ Italica ] - In February 2026, consumer sentiment index recorded a slight increase - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. Among the index components, confidence in the overall economy and personal climate index increased from 97.4 to 99.1 and from 96.6 to 96.8, respectively. Business sentiment index increased in the construction sector and is slightly down in the manufacturing sector.. [February 26, 2026 - Italica ]
