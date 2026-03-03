ITALICA NEWS Italy: confidence up in February [ Italica ] - In February 2026, consumer sentiment index recorded a slight increase - the Italian National Institute of Statistics, Istat, reported. Among the index components, confidence in the overall economy and personal climate index increased from 97.4 to 99.1 and from 96.6 to 96.8, respectively. Business sentiment index increased in the construction sector and is slightly down in the manufacturing sector.. [February 26, 2026 - Italica ]