ITALICA NEWS Italy: consumer price index at 1.5% [ Italica ] - In February 2026, inflation was up 1.5 per cent on a year-to-year basis and 0.7 per cent on a monthly basis, Italy's National Institute of Statistics reports. Year-to-year data recorded a 0.2 per cent increase in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.1 per cent increase for what concerns tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The price for housing, water, electricity and fuel was up 0.1 per cent. An increase is also recorded for the price of transports (+1.2%) and communications (+0.5%). [March 18, 2026 - Italica]