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ITALICA NEWS
San Marino: inflation at 1.6%
[ Italica ] - In December 2025, inflation was up 1.6 per cent on a year-to-year basis - Upeceds, San Marino's National Institute of Statistics, reports. Increases were recorded in the hospitality and food service industry (+4.6%) and in the recreational and cultural service industry (+4.1%). Prices for housing, water, electricity and fuel were up 1.1 per cent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded 3.7 per cent increase due to higher coffee, tea and cocoa prices (+15.9%), meat price (+6.5%), bread and cereal prices (+4.3%). [April 14, 2026 - Italica]
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