ITALICA NEWS IMF: productivity and investment in education are key challenges for Italy's growth [ Italica ] - High energy prices and global uncertainty affects Italy's near-term economic growth, which is expected to expand 0.5 per cent in 2026 and 2027. The International Monetary Fund mission reports in its concluding statement after the 2026 Article IV Consultation. The aging and declining population together with weak productivity could affect growth over the medium term. In this scenario, market sentiment is key and would benefit from public investments and reforms. Progress has been recorded in fiscal consolidation, but it has not shown a corresponding impact on public debt. The mission also focused on participatory gaps in the labour market, particularly for women and young people, which could be addressed through investments in education and training. The IMF mission was led by Lone Christiansen and included Silvia Albrizio, Yueling Huang, Alain Kabundi and Yu Ching Wong. [ May 29, 2026 - Italica ]